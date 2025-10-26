71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Roads hosts Boo and Brew Halloween event

Sunday, October 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - Boo and Brew, a family-friendly beer fest, took place in downtown New Roads Sunday afternoon.

People flooded Main Street to enjoy the festivities featuring over 40 local businesses offering live music, face painting, trick-or-treating, stilt-walkers, bull riding and a petting zoo.

State Farm also hosted a costume contest with prizes for all ages.

