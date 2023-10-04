New photos show car that struck woman before she was run over by police

BATON ROUGE - New pictures shared by police show a better look at the car that struck a woman just moments before she was run over by a Baton Rouge police officer this weekend.

Police say the vehicle — a grey, four-door sedan — will likely have damage to its hood, grill and rear driver's side door.

The new photos come days after WBRZ first reported on the crash, which happened at the corner of North Foster Drive and North Street. Surveillance video showed debris flying through the air after the initial crash late Saturday night. Minutes later, a marked BRPD unit is seen driving through the intersection at high speed, hitting the woman as she was laid out in the street.

The victim, 38-year-old Quiana Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene, but it's unclear if she was already dead when she was run over by police.

A search for the driver, who was last seen heading west on Florida Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the driver's whereabouts should contact police at (225) 389-2000.