New owners reopening Bogie's Bar Friday night

BATON ROUGE - New owners are expected to re-open the popular LSU bar "Bogie's Bar" this weekend.

Ross Cook, one of the new owners, confirmed the doors are expected to open around 8 p.m. Friday night. Cook and business partner Tyler Lourens, as TRC Management Group and Blackthorn Partners, bought the trademark for Bogie's Bar from the former owners for an undisclosed price.

The previous owners filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July. Owner Aaron Saulnier reportedly owed landlord Michael Butler nearly $92,000 at the time.