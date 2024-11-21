New Orleans to host 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Courtesy: The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Gymnastics Championships are coming to New Orleans in 2025.

The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans will host the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in 2025, from August 7-10.

At the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, athletes will compete for a spot on the U.S. National Team for the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“We are excited to bring our championships and National Congress and Trade Show to New Orleans,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said in a press release. “The post-Olympic year is when athletes begin their build toward 2028, when the Summer Olympic Games return to the United States for the first time since 1996. With its history as a host of world-class sporting events, New Orleans is a great setting for our biggest annual event.”

New Orleans last hosted the championships in 1995. LSU gymnastics coach and Tiger gymnast Konnor McClain were in New Orleans on Thursday to announce the news.