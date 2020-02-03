59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans singer, Lil Wayne, guest stars on The Masked Singer

3 hours 24 minutes 1 second ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 February 03, 2020 5:45 AM February 03, 2020 in News
Source: USA Today
By: WBRZ Staff
Lil Wayne Photo: YouTube

After Sunday night's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, The Masked Singer was revealed as one of Louisiana's most popular artists.

Jamie Foxx, along with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and guest judge Robin Thicke appeared for the show's premiere.   

At the end of the program, New Orleans' rapper, Lil Wayne was revealed as the masked singer known as 'Robot' and the panel lost their minds.

"No way," said Foxx.

"This is the most shocked I've ever been on this show," said Thicke.

"The Masked Singer" resumes Wednesday during its normal time slot. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days