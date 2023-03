New Orleans Saints sign former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints sign former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams to a three-year $12 million deal. Williams lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 17, while having 1066 yards.

Williams has 38 touchdowns in six seasons with the Packers and Lions. He fills a void with Alvin Kamara possibly being suspended, and complements him if he does play.