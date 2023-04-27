68°
New Orleans Saints select Clemson DT Bryan Bresee with the 29th pick of the NFL Draft

37 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, April 27 2023 Apr 27, 2023 April 27, 2023 10:40 PM April 27, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

KANSAS CITY - The New Orleans Saints decide to sure up their defensive line picking up Bryan Bresee with the 29th pick of the NFL Draft. Bresee had 9 sacks in 3 season for the Tigers.

He was rated as the top prospect coming out of high school but battled injuries throughout his career at Clemson.

Defense Tackle was a need for the Saints, now they will have two picks tomorrow with numbers 40 and 71. 

