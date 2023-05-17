Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Saints finalize preseason schedule
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints today finalized and announced their preseason schedule for the 2023 season.
The Saints will open the preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sunday, August 13 at noon in the Superdome.
The Saints will then head west and face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday Aug. 20 at 6:05 p.m..
New Orleans will wrap up the preseason at home as they will host the Houston Texans on Sunday Aug. 27 at 7 p.m..
2023 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK (All times CENTRAL)
Date Opponent Kickoff
Aug. 13 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 12:00 p.m.
Trending News
Aug. 20 at Los Angeles Chargers 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 27 HOUSTON TEXANS 7:00 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Candlelight vigil held for 12-year-old who was shot, killed over the weekend
-
Senior citizens make history this spring by getting their college degrees
-
Man says sinkhole repairs created water leak, city says leak was there...
-
Deputies: Remote accountant steals nearly $32,000 from her former employer
-
Mother & child woke to find burglar standing over their bed; woman...