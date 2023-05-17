76°
New Orleans Saints finalize preseason schedule

Wednesday, May 17 2023
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints today finalized and announced their preseason schedule for the 2023 season.

The Saints will open the preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sunday, August 13 at noon in the Superdome.

The Saints will then head west and face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday Aug. 20 at 6:05 p.m..

New Orleans will wrap up the preseason at home as they will host the Houston Texans on Sunday Aug. 27 at 7 p.m..

2023 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK (All times CENTRAL)

Date                         Opponent                                                                        Kickoff          

Aug. 13                  KANSAS CITY CHIEFS                                                        12:00 p.m.       

Aug. 20                  at Los Angeles Chargers                                                   6:05 p.m.                           

Aug. 27                  HOUSTON TEXANS                                                           7:00 p.m.     

