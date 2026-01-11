New Orleans Saints eliminated from playoffs

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints are not going to the NFL playoffs.

The Seattle Seahawks eliminated the New Orleans Saints with a victory over the Cleveland Browns Sunday, according to PlayoffStatus.com.

The Saints could have been eliminated in week 15 with if they lost to the Detroit Lions Monday night or if the Seahawks defeated the Browns Sunday.

The Seahawks clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season with a 30-13 win over the Browns.

Quarterback Russell Wilson continued his record pace throwing three touchdown passes. He ended the game 21 of 30 for 249 yards.

Saints fans were also hoping for a Vikings loss to help the team’s playoff chances.

The Vikings defeated the Chicago bears 38-17 and took a significant step toward clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Viking’s quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a career-high four touchdowns and ran for another one.

The New Orleans Saints will play the Detroit Lions Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. ESPN will broadcast the game.