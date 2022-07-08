New Orleans police say they will not make arrests enforcing abortion ban

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The temporary restraining order allowing abortions in Louisiana ended Friday, but New Orleans police say they will not arrest people who decide to have the procedure.

According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Police Department will not make arrests or enforce the abortion ban in the city of New Orleans despite Louisiana's trigger law going into effect. Attorney General Jeff Landry said that any doctor or clinic performing abortion after this ruling are doing so at their own risk.

Police said arrests will only be made in instances of malpractice or violations of criminal law, unrelated to state abortion laws. Any arrest would need approval from a supervisor or Lieutenant.