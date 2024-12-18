New Orleans police say 6 from Baton Rouge sought in Bayou Classic weekend shooting

New Orleans police say Suspect 1 is believed to be the perpetrator.

BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for six suspects from Baton Rouge after a shooting injured a 15-year-old during the Bayou Classic weekend.

NOPD says the shooting happened in the 200 block of Bourbon Street on Nov. 30 around 7:22 p.m. One person in a photo released by the agency has been identified as the perpetrator, while five others were present.

Police said all six arrived at the scene together and left together.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.