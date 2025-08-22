New Orleans native, former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu given key to his hometown

NEW ORLEANS — The Honey Badger has been honored with the key to his native city of New Orleans.

Tyrann Mathieu, who started his career at St. Augustine High before becoming an icon wearing No. 7 at LSU, was given the key to the city in a Thursday ceremony at the New Orleans City Council. The council also proclaimed Aug. 21 as Tyrann Mathieu Day.

"I don't think I can really find the words," Mathieu said. "I'm super grateful and humbled. Never really imagined that I'd have my own day in New Orleans, even a key to the city. I feel like all of those were dreams of mine that were far-fetched. I feel really, really blessed right now."

During his 12-year career in the NFL, he spent three years playing as a Saint before retiring this year.

"I've had a ton of rough stretches and tough times, just different things that have really challenged me, and I've really tried my best to lean on family and friends and my community," he said. "And I just thank the people of Louisiana, the spirit – I feel like all of those things played a part in me continuing to pursue my dream and do it the right way.

He credits the city of New Orleans with helping him through tough times

"I think (the resiliency) is just growing up here in New Orleans. There's a ton of different things that impact us and I think just being able to kind of overcome that, and see your parents overcome it and people in the community overcome it – because it wasn't easy. It wasn't easy for me, it wasn't easy for most of the people here in Louisiana.