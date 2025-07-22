97°
LSU and Saints legend Tyrann Mathieu retires from the NFL

2 hours 5 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, July 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

NEW ORLEANS - The Honey Badger is hanging up his cleats.

Tyrann Mathieu, the LSU legend and veteran NFL safety, announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the game of football.

Mathieu donned the iconic No. 7 at LSU during his historic two-year career for the Tigers in 2010 & 2011. His significant impact and aggressive, fearless play style earned him the "Honey Badger" moniker, as he constantly created chaos and forced turnovers.

In 2011, Mathieu was nominated for the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top college football player, where he finished fifth in voting. 

The New Orleans native and standout at St. Augustine High School was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round at 69th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. In his 12-year NFL career with the Cardinals, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Saints, Mathieu played in 180 regular-season games with 171 starts.

Mathieu recorded 834 tackles, including 681 solo, 11 sacks, 36 interceptions returned for 530 yards, and four brought back for touchdowns. He also had 106 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. Before his retirement, his 36 picks were second in the NFL among active players.

Mathieu ends his football career as a Super Bowl champion, a three-time All-Pro and an All-American at LSU.


