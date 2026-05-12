Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man reported missing from Opelousas home

OPELOUSAS — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man last seen at his home in Opelousas on Monday.

Lee Darbonne was discovered missing from his Flamingo Lane home around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. LSP received a request to issue the Silver Alert at approximately 7:42 a.m. on Tuesday.

Darbonne is a white male with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts and carrying a brown cane. Family says that Darbonne has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Darbonne is believed to be driving a silver 2020 Jeep Gladiator bearing Louisiana license plate RL02106.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Darbonne is asked to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-701-1475 or dial 911.