78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans' Mitch Landrieu to meet Trump

7 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, December 15 2016 Dec 15, 2016 December 15, 2016 12:13 PM December 15, 2016 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Danny Monteverde

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Mitch Landrieu will discuss public safety and infrastructure with President-elect Donald Trump this afternoon when the two meet today in New York.

According to a WWLTV report, Landrieu’s administration said the mayor was invited to meet with Trump as vice president of the United States Conference of Mayors.

“America’s mayors have offered detailed solutions for delivering jobs and prosperity for our cities?—?investing in infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, reforming the criminal justice system, and providing support and training for law enforcement to secure America,” Landrieu said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to discussing these matters and more with the President-elect."

Read the full story on WWLTV.com

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days