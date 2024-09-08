New Orleans' Mitch Landrieu to meet Trump

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Mitch Landrieu will discuss public safety and infrastructure with President-elect Donald Trump this afternoon when the two meet today in New York.

According to a WWLTV report, Landrieu’s administration said the mayor was invited to meet with Trump as vice president of the United States Conference of Mayors.

“America’s mayors have offered detailed solutions for delivering jobs and prosperity for our cities?—?investing in infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, reforming the criminal justice system, and providing support and training for law enforcement to secure America,” Landrieu said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to discussing these matters and more with the President-elect."

