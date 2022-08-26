Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell faces recall petition
NEW ORLEANS - A petition to recall Mayor Latoya Cantrell was filed after she spent the past several weeks navigating multiple controversies.
WWL-TV reported Friday that the petition was filed by Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, who cited Cantrell's "failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position."
The effort still faces several hurdles, namely needing signatures from 20 percent of all registered voters in order to trigger a recall election. Cantrell easily won reelection last year, getting over 65 percent of votes cast in the election.
Most recently, Cantrell has faced backlash over her decision to appear in court in support of a juvenile carjacker and her travel expenses, which includes over $60,000 spent on trips so far this year.
