80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana AG Liz Murrill's attorneys seek subpoenas in New Orleans criminal case

2 hours 56 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 4:58 PM July 14, 2026 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Attorneys for Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill are asking a judge to subpoena the special prosecutor and the Orleans Parish district attorney in her criminal case.

WWL reports the move is aimed at finding out what led to Murrill's 16-count criminal indictment earlier this month.

Trending News

Murrill is accused of sending threatening letters to New Orleans city leaders. Her attorneys argue the case is politically motivated.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days