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Louisiana AG Liz Murrill's attorneys seek subpoenas in New Orleans criminal case
NEW ORLEANS — Attorneys for Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill are asking a judge to subpoena the special prosecutor and the Orleans Parish district attorney in her criminal case.
WWL reports the move is aimed at finding out what led to Murrill's 16-count criminal indictment earlier this month.
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Murrill is accused of sending threatening letters to New Orleans city leaders. Her attorneys argue the case is politically motivated.
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