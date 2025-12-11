New Orleans Jazz Fest releases lineup for 2026 festival; Eagles, Stevie Nicks among headliners

NEW ORLEANS - The Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Kings of Leon, and Louisiana native Lainey Wilson are among the headlining acts for the 2026 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The full lineup, which was announced Thursday, includes locally-loved artists like John Foster, Kenny Neal and Lost Bayou Ramblers.

The festival runs during two weekends from April 23 to May 3 and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

See the complete weekend breakdown below:

Weekend 1 - April 23 - 26

Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Kings of Leon, Lorde, Jon Batiste, Tyler Childers, David Byrne, Raye, Nas, Sean Paul, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, St. Vincent, Irma Thomas, The Isley Brothers, The Revivalists, Carlos Vives, Blind Boys of Alabama, Cyril Neville - The Uptown Ruler, Rhiannon Giddens, Big Freedia, Samantha Fish, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Ani DiFranco, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ron Carter Quartet, Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns, Burning Spear, Stephen Marley, Cowboy Mouth, Protoje, Davell Crawford, Hiromi's Sonicwonder, Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Sonny Landreth, Shirley Caesar and The Caesar Singers, Leftover Salmon, Bishop Paul S. Morton and The Greater Sound Choir of Greater St. Stephen FGBC, Big Chief Donald Harrison, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Boyfriend, Vieux Farka Touré, New Orleans R&B Classics Revue feat. The Dixie Cups, Wanda Rouzan, and Tony Owens, Nicholas Payton feat. Butcher Brown presents The Supreme Blue, Charlie Musselwhite & GA-20, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Marcia Ball, Crowe Boys, Seratones, Maggie Koerner, Cimafunk, Glen David Andrews, Jon Batiste presents Swamp, Jazz Fest Celebrates Jamaica with Luciano, Monty Alexander "Jamericana", Lutan Fyah, Sevana, Brukout Sound System feat. Seani B, Nesta, and Laa Lee, Island Federation Band feat. Rik Jam, ShowJam Mento, Silver Birds Steel Orchestra, and Top Brass of Jamaica, Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers, Adonis Rose & The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra featuring guest Andromeda Turre, Ronnie LaMarque, GIVERS, Nidia Góngora of Colombia, TBC Brass Band, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Sierra Green and The Giants, Kenny Neal, Little Freddie King Blues Band, John Boutté, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles, Catherine Russell, Chris Thomas King, The Headhunters, Dr. Michael White's Original Liberty Jazz Band featuring Thais Clark, Jelly Joseph, Quiana Lynell, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, People Museum, Sally Baby's Silver Dollars, Astral Project, The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux, Jr., Brass-A-Holics, Aurora Nealand's Royal Roses, Bon Bon Vivant, Joy Clark, Erica Falls, Paul Sanchez, Zachary Richard, Doctor Nativo of Guatemala, Los Skarnales, Fi Yi Yi & the Mandingo Warriors, Gregg Stafford's Jazz Hounds, HaSizzle, Johnny Sketch and The Dirty Notes, Pine Leaf Boys, Omari Neville & The Fuel, Jonathon "Boogie" Long, Don Vappie’s Creole Jazz Serenaders, Sunpie and The Louisiana Sunspots, The Deslondes, James Rivers Movement, Lena Prima & TLP Band, Loose Cattle, Kinfolk Brass Band, River Eckert, Jambalaya Cajun Band, Billy Iuso, Blodie's Jazz Jam, Kyle Roussel, Kristin Diable & The City, Al "Lil Fats" Jackson, Black Magic Drumline, Big Chief Sunpie and the Northside Skull and Bone Gang, Tribute to Ragtime Piano Legends feat. Terry Waldo, Tom McDermott, and David Boeddinghaus, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Papa Mali's Shantytown Underground, 007, Claude Bryant and The Allstars, Kr3wcial, Love Is Supreme: A Tribute to John Coltrane feat. Derek Douget, Trevarri Huff-Boone and Ricardo Pascal, Brother Tyrone & The Mindbenders, Treme Brass Band, The Zion Harmonizers, Cameron Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours, Mahmoud Chouki, Jackson Square Allstars, Leo Jackson & the Melody Clouds, T'Monde, Shinyribs, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Jason Neville and the All Star Band, Javier Olondo and AsheSon, Naughty Professor, Nell Simmons-Bradley, Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys, Parlor Greens, Tin Men, Peter Harris Presents, Roger Lewis' Baritone Bliss, Craig Klein presents a Tribute to Frog Joseph feat. Ronell Johnson, Charles Joseph, and Haruka Kikuchi, Rumba Buena, The Desert Nudes, Riverbenders, Kelly Love Jones, Preservation Brass, Tuba Skinny, Rosie Ledet, A.J. Haynes of Seratones, Yusa, Trombone Shorty Academy feat. Primera Linea of Cuba, Tim Laughlin, Young Pinstripe Brass Band, Patrice Fisher & Arpa with guests from Honduras and Mexico, Jeffery Pelrean and Created to Worship, Jenavieve and the Winding Boys, Kristy Lee, New Birth Brass Band, Zack Landry & PhaZe, Big Chief Hollywood & Dat Mighty 9, Bonsoir Catin, The Asylum Chorus, Renée Gros + Tiago Guy, Amis du Teche, Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians, Andrews Brass Band, Ice Divas, and Nkrumah Better Boys Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs (SA&PCs), The Creole Cuties Baby Dolls, Ever More Nest, Pastor Jai Reed, Evangelist Jackie Tolbert, Dr. Hezekiah Brinson & The Nineveh Baptist Church Mass Choir, Poisson Rouge, Cristina Kaminis, Conjunto Tierra Linda, Stooges Brass Band, The New Orleans Klezmer Allstars, The Caesar Brothers FunkBox, Dave Bode Big Band, Gitkin, Dayna Kurtz and Robert Maché, Lynn Drury, Mark Brooks & Friends, Sean Schulich, The Bottoms, Big 6 Brass Band, Karma and The Killjoys, Kevin Louis & The Friday Night Jazz Band feat. Yolanda Robinson, Wendell Brunious & The New Orleans Jazz Legends, Dr. Brice Miller & Mahogany Brass Band, Louis Michot & Swamp Magic, DJ Arie Spins, Big Chief Dow & the Timbuktu Warriors Black Masking Injuns, Cory Stewart and Authentically Anointed, Craig Adams & Higher Dimensions of Praise, Mason Trail and Zydeco Rhythm, Eric Schmitt, Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express, The Great Duets: Jolynda "Kiki" Chapman and Phillip Manuel, Da Truth Brass Band, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Johnette Downing and Scott Billington, Le Bon Ton Baby Dolls, Louis Ford & his New Orleans Flairs, Pow Wows with Native Nations Intertribal, Britti, Michael Hurtt & the Haunted Hearts, Michael Skinkus and Moyuba, Smoking Time Jazz Club, Spyboy J & Thee Storm Mardi Gras Indians, Bamboula 2000, Sporty Brass Band, Eight Dice Cloth, Keyla Richardson, Kid Simmon's Local International Allstars, New Wave Brass Band, Ladies of Unity, Go Getters, and Original Big Seven SA&PCs, Voices of Peter Claver, Jamil Sharif, E'Dana, Betty Winn & One-A-Chord, Jesse McBride Big Band, Donald Lewis, The Chosen Ones Brass Band, Valley of Silent Men, Big Nine, and Westbank Steppers SA&PCs, Edna Karr High School Gospel Choir, Eleanor McMain Singing Mustangs, Chosen Vessels Dance & Performing Arts, The Knockaz Brass Band, Big Steppers, New Look, and Furious Five SA&PCs, Beautiful Creole Apaches, Black Foot Hunters, and Black Sioux Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, Lars Edegran's New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra, The Silver Lining Serenaders, Tulane BAM Ensemble, Tyronne Foster & the Arc Singers, One Mind Brass Band, Pigeon Town Ladies, Bad Boys, and New Generation SA&PCs, Val & Love Alive Choir, Joel Jones and 3MC, La Tran-K Band, Gizinti, Joanna Hale-McGill, Lady Chops, Free Spirit Brass Band, Lady & Men Rollers, The Z Steppers, and Men of Class SA&PCs, The Fitch Family with St. Raymond & St. Leo The Great Choir, The Coolie Family Gospel Singers, Loyola University Jazz Ensemble, Weatherford College Jazz Orchestra, LB Landry Gospel Choir, NOCCA Jazz Ensemble, LPO Academy, Norbert Susemihl's New Orleans Allstars, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, New Groove Brass Band, Young Men Olympian Jr. Benevolent Association, First Division Rollers, and Untouchables SA&PCs, Black Flame Hunters, Red Cheyenne 8th Ward, and Black Hawk Hunters Black Masking Indians, Free Agents Brass Band, New Orleans Council on Aging Community Choir (NOCOA), New Voices New Orleans (NVNO), The Garden of Joy, High Steppers Brass Band, The Hoot-n-Holler Inn, New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Rhythm Section, 8th Ward Black Seminoles, The Queens of the Nation Indian Council, Terrell Griffin & Free, All For One Brass Band, Single Ladies, Single Men, and Nine Times SA&PCs, St. Joseph the Worker, St. Mary's Academy Gospel Choir, JunkGuy, The Reckless Band from Breakfast Land, Apache Hunters, Shining Star Hunters, Wild Red Flame, and Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, New Orleans Dance Collective, Young Audiences Performing Arts Showcase, The Original Uptown Swingers, Sisters of Change, Old & Nu Fellas, and The Perfect Gentleman SA&PCs, The Woodlawn Lion Dance Team, Mestre Curtis Pierre “The Samba Man”, ISL Circus Arts Kids, Black Feathers and Young Golden Sioux Mardi Gras Indians, and more!

Weekend 2 – April 30 - May 3

Eagles, Lainey Wilson, Teddy Swims, The Black Keys, T-Pain, Widespread Panic, Earth, Wind & Fire, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Alabama Shakes, Herbie Hancock, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Mavis Staples, The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas, Dianne Reeves, Big Freedia, Little Feat, Galactic featuring Jelly Joseph, Terence Blanchard + Ravi Coltrane: Miles Davis & John Coltrane Centennial, Dumpstaphunk, Tab Benoit, The Radiators, Sue Foley, Alejandro Escovedo, Steve Earle, Anders Osborne, Sierra Hull, Rickie Lee Jones, Leo Nocentelli of The Meters, Zigaboo Modeliste Funk Revue, George Porter Jr & Runnin' Pardners, The California Honeydrops, The Soul Rebels, Dragon Smoke, Leela James, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Big Sam's Funky Nation, J & The Causeways, Deacon John, Rebirth Brass Band, Wayne Toups, Lettuce, Leyla McCalla, Jackie Venson, Larry McCray, Fred Wesley and his New JB Horns, Jazz Fest Celebrates Jamaica with Original Koffee, Lila Iké, Jesse Royal, The Skatalites, Runkus & Royal Blu with Dub Squad, The Rising Suns, Kevin Downswell, Jemere Morgan, and Kaya Jonkunnu with Walking Tall Jamaica, Judith Owen & The Callers, Sweet Crude, Kermit Ruffins' Tribute to Louis Armstrong, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, Hot 8 Brass Band, Honey Island Swamp Band, Eric Lindell, Jekalyn Carr, New Breed Brass Band, Grace Bowers, Isaiah Collier, The Allen Toussaint Jazzity Project, Mike Zito Band, Marc Broussard, Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet, Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & The Wild Magnolias, Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Andrew Duhon, Batiste Brothers Band, Cha Wa, Davell Crawford presents Fabulous Friends Forever in the Gospel Tent with special guests Cyril Neville, Charmaine Neville, Wanda Rouzan, The Davell Crawford Singers, and more, Paul Porter and The Christianaires, Tribute to Jelly Roll Morton’s Red Hot Peppers feat. Dr. Michael White and Shaye Cohn, Jermaine Landrum & The Abundant Praise Revival Choir, Jeremy Davenport, Hans Williams, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Tony Hall's New Orleans Soul Allstars, Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas, The Iguanas, Frank Waln, Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Mia Borders, Anna Moss, Jason Marsalis, John “Papa” Gros, John Mooney & Bluesiana, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band, John Foster, Bonerama, Bruce Daigrepoint Cajun Band, Dustin Dale Gaspard, Big Chief Juan & Jockimo's Groove, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Savoy Family Cajun Band, Shamarr Allen, Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill, Victor Campbell, Amanda Shaw and The Cute Guys, Creole String Beans, D.K. Harrell Band, Johnny Sansone, Banu Gibson, Dee-1, Midnite Disturbers, RAM from Haiti, Gal Holiday & The Honky Tonk Revue, Gerald French & The Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, Charmaine Neville, Susan Cowsill, Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, The Iceman Special, Travis Matte & the Kingpins feat. Johnnie Allan, Pocket Aces Brass Band, Bill Summers & Jazalsa, Alexey Marti & Sugarflow, Fermín Ceballos Band, Mariachi Jalisco, The New Orleans Guitar Masters: John Rankin, Jimmy Robinson, and Cranston Clements, Kevin "Sonny" Gullage & Blues Groovers, The Palmetto Bug Stompers, Steve Masakowski Family & Friends, Jonté Mayon, Chiefs of the Indian Nation, Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Herbert McCarver & Pin Stripe Brass Band, Robin Barnes & the FiyaBirds, The Tropicales ft. Mireya Ramos, Higher Heights Reggae, Dex Daley & Jam-X, Sunpie ak Vodou Blues Ayiti, Ambush Reggae Band, Grayson Capps, Greg Stafford & His Young Tuxedo Brass Band, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, The Slick Skillet Serenaders, Lilli Lewis, Chère Élise with special guest Kelli Jones, The New Orleans Rug Cutters, Morning Star Missionary Mass Choir, Los Guiros, Louisiana Repertory Jazz Ensemble, Carol C, Hot Club of New Orleans, Jacky Blaire & The Hot Biscuits, David Doucet, Andrew Jobin and the Thick Smoke, Debbie Davis and Friends, Pocket Chocolate, Ricky Sebastian, Rich Collins, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars, BRW, Sasha Masakowski as Tra$h Magnolia, Sarah Quintana, Micah McKee, The City of Love Music & Arts Worship Choir, Big Chief Kevin Goodman & the Flaming Arrows Mardi Gras Indians, Ryan Brunet and the Malfecteurs, Johanna Rose, James McClaskey and the Rhythm Band, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Panorama Jazz Band, Larry Sieberth presents Da Groove feat. David Fiuczynski & Danny Sadownick, Trumpet Mafia's Tribute to Miles Davis feat. Keyon Harold, The Revelers, Jim McCormick presents Songwriters in the Round, John Mahoney Little Big Band, Flagboy Giz, Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders, Tribute to New Orleans Early Blues Singers featuring Jolynda "Kiki" Chapman and Thais Clark with the Lars Edegran Band, Lil' Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, The Pfister Sisters, Tyron Benoit Band, Soul Brass Band, Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest, 9th Ward Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians, Sons of Jazz Brass Band, Guardians of Culture with Queen Reesie & Chief Jeremy, Marc Stone, Mark Braud's New Orleans Jazz Giants, Muévelo, Pow Wows with White Eagle Singers, The Paulin Brothers Brass Band, Pat Casey and the New Sound, Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band, Corey Ledet Zydeco & Black Magic, Tidal Wave Brass Band, Dumaine Gang, Family Ties, and Revolution Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs (SA&PCs), Yvette Landry & the Jukes, Anders Parker, Michael "The Sheik" O'Hara, Zulu Male Ensemble, Pastor Mitchell Stevens, Akia J. Nevills & Grace Unlimited, Real Untouchables Brass Band, Divine Ladies, Men Buck Jumpers, and Original CTC Steppers SA&PCs, Quint Adkins & Lighthouse Music, Gregg "MacDaddy" Martinez, McDonogh #35 High School Gospel Choir, Young Brave Hunters and Golden Comanche Black Masking Indians, Ninth Ward Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, 21st Century Brass Band, Sisters of Unity, Keep n It Real, We Are One SA&PC, Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries Mass Choir, The Johnson Extension, Southern University Baton Rouge Jazz Ensemble, Stephen Walker, The Russell Welch Hot Quartet, Academy of Our Lady School Choir, Steve Austin & The Bioniq Brass Band, Women of Class, Lady Prince of Wales, and Good Fellas SA&PCs, The Original Black Seminole Baby Dolls, The New Leviathan Oriental Fox-Trot Orchestra, Twisty River Band, Seguenon Kone’s Ivoire Spectacle, Young Magnolias Mardi Gras Indians, Black Osceola and Monogram Hunters Black Masking Indians, Young Fellaz Brass Band, Devastation and Scene Boosters SA&PCs, Mahogany Blue Baby Dolls, Majekfingers Drumming Ensemble, Big Chief Bird & the Young Hunters Black Masking Indians, The RRAAMS, Rising Dragon Lion Dance Team, Amy Bruton Bluemul: Chickasaw Storyteller, Bruce Daigrepont's Family Fais Do Do and Cajun Dance Workshop, Mardi de Musique, Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, Baby Boyz Brass Band, Gray Hawk presents Native American Folklore, Young Seminole Hunters and Algiers Warriors Black Masking Indians, Comanche Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Archdiocese of New Orleans Choir, Arthur & Friends Community Choir, Pastor Woodrow Hayden, Forgotten Souls, Eric Adcock plays Louisiana Music with Derek Huston, Raphael Bas and Harmonouche, New Orleans Gospel Soul Children, New Orleans Metropolitan Choral Union, Felicia E. Travis, James Jordan and The Situation, The Showers, DJ Captain Charles, DJ Jess, Wild Tchoupitoulas, Young Generation Warriors, and Buffalo Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, James Linden Hogg, Jessica Harvey and The Difference, The N'awlins D'awlins Baby Dolls, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church Mass Choir, Nu Nation Choir, One Shot Brass Band, Original Four and VIP Ladies SA&PCs, Square Dance NOLA, The Maroons Band, Champagniacs!, Electric Yat Quartet feat. Andrè Bohren & Anne Chabreck present “Peter & the Wolf”, Jumping for Joy Double Dutch Club, da Souljas Brass Band, Undefeated Divas & Gents, Original Pigeon Town Steppers, and Sudan SA&PCs, Junior Baby Doll Ladies Ensemble, UNO Jazz All-Stars, Delgado Community College Jazz Band, Ellis Marsalis Center for Music Jazz Ensemble, NOLA Capoeira, Dancing Grounds Dance for Social Change, Knights of Praise from St. Augustine Campus Ministry, Shades of Praise Interracial Gospel Choir, New Generation Brass Band, Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers and Prince of Wales SA&PCs, Kai Knight's Silhouette Dance Ensemble, KIPP New Orleans Regional High School Choir, Sheepy & the Hen, Culu Children’s Traditional African Dance Company, and more!