New Orleans jail escapee Antoine Massey sentenced to 60 years on rape, kidnapping counts

SLIDELL — New Orleans jail escapee Antoine Massey was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison on rape, kidnapping and other charges.

Massey was among 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Jail last May. He was free for more than a month before U.S. marshals arrested him in the Hollygrove neighborhood of New Orleans. When he escaped, he was being held in New Orleans pending his trial in St. Tammany Parish in December.

The district attorney said Thursday that Massey was given a total of 60 years in prison for second-degree rape (40 years), second-degree kidnapping (20 years, after the 40-year term is complete), domestic abuse of a partner by strangulation (3 years, concurrent) and a second-offense violation of a protective order (2 years, concurrent).

Prosecutors say Massey beat, strangled and raped a woman in November 2024 until she was able to escape him and flag down a stranger in New Orleans.