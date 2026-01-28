New ordinance introduced at Donaldsonville council meeting following First Amendment lawsuit

DONALDSONVILLE - Following a First Amendment lawsuit against the Donaldsonville city council, the council is looking to revise an ordinance that the lawsuit said restricted the recording of public meetings.

On Tuesday, the city introduced a new ordinance to modify the previous one so it removes criminal penalties for recording as well as getting rid of regulations for published recordings.

The lawsuit was filed by Board of Adjustment member Shentelle Daigle. WBRZ previously reported that Daigle's position was up for removal at a previous council meeting.

According to The Advocate, the attorney who represents the city in the lawsuit filed a motion in court Wednesday morning arguing Daigle’s claims should be dismissed because she won’t have a case once the new ordinance passes.

The ordinance is set to be voted on by the council on Feb. 24.