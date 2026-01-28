42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New ordinance introduced at Donaldsonville council meeting following First Amendment lawsuit

2 hours 16 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 January 28, 2026 4:50 PM January 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DONALDSONVILLE - Following a First Amendment lawsuit against the Donaldsonville city council, the council is looking to revise an ordinance that the lawsuit said restricted the recording of public meetings.

On Tuesday, the city introduced a new ordinance to modify the previous one so it removes criminal penalties for recording as well as getting rid of regulations for published recordings.

The lawsuit was filed by Board of Adjustment member Shentelle Daigle. WBRZ previously reported that Daigle's position was up for removal at a previous council meeting.

According to The Advocate, the attorney who represents the city in the lawsuit filed a motion in court Wednesday morning arguing Daigle’s claims should be dismissed because she won’t have a case once the new ordinance passes.

Trending News

The ordinance is set to be voted on by the council on Feb. 24.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days