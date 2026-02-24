53°
New ordinance following First Amendment lawsuit for Donaldsonville city council passes
DONALDSONVILLE - Following a First Amendment lawsuit against the Donaldsonville city council, the council voted to revise an ordinance that the lawsuit said restricted the recording of public meetings.
On Tuesday, the city approved the new ordinance that modified the previous one so it removes criminal penalties for recording as well as getting rid of regulations for published recordings.
The lawsuit was filed by Board of Adjustment member Shentelle Daigle. WBRZ previously reported that Daigle's position was up for removal at a previous council meeting.
The ordinance's revision passed unanimously.
