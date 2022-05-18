Latest Weather Blog
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
The NCAA made a couple of rules tweaks on Wednesday afternoon that opened the door for power college athletic conferences like the Southeastern Conference to continue to dominate on the football landscape.
DI football annual signing and initial counter limits removed for next two academic years by DI Council. All Council actions are not final until today’s meeting ends. pic.twitter.com/M0OjNKGNWA— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 18, 2022
The NCAA announced that are removing the 25-man signing class barrier for each season as long as teams maintain their 85-man scholarship limit for each team. That opens the door for teams like LSU to sign as many players as they need for each season to reach that maximum number of 85.
When Brian Kelly took over at LSU there were reported to have just 36 scholarship players on their roster and clearly they could not add the necessary number via signing day. This rule will be in effect for the next two seasons as the NCAA and college teams try to figure out a way to stabilize their sport in the wake of NIL and the transfer portal.
One other rule change as well on Wednesday is the elimination of divisions in conferences needing to determine who plays in their conference title games at the end of the regular season.
Division I Council relaxes restrictions for FBS football conference championship games; FBS conferences to determine their championship game participants. All Council actions are not final until today’s meeting ends. pic.twitter.com/cHjD4nfVle— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 18, 2022
This rule change could be helpful for the future of the SEC as the addition of Texas and Oklahoma in the coming years has many expecting a pod alignment of four different four-team pods which would replace divisions in the SEC.
