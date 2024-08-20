77°
Latest Weather Blog
New Louisiana law aims to get taxes owed by online shoppers
Trending News
BATON ROUGE, La.- Online shoppers get ready. Louisiana is beefing up its efforts to collect taxes on purchases made from out-of-state Internet retailers.
Residents who bought products last year from online companies and didn't pay state sales taxes will begin receiving notifications this month from the retailers, telling them they owe taxes to the state.
The Department of Revenue says this is the first year notice letters, to be mailed by Jan. 31, will be sent to shoppers. But they'll be an annual occurrence under 2016 legislation.
Louisiana taxpayers are supposed to report online purchases for which state sales tax wasn't charged on their income tax returns and pay taxes on them.
Under the new law, retailers also must send annual reports to the revenue department, which can cross-check the information with tax returns.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge AT&T employees join striking workers across Southeast
-
Anti-drug abuse advocates seeing an increase in childhood overdoses
-
Memorandum of understanding signed to deal with red dust problem in Ascension...
-
Comite River Diversion Canal hits another snag as project now eyes 2027,...
-
Murder trial for two brothers accused in 2021 Memorial Day triple homicide...