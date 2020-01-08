New license plate features tribute to SU's Human Jukebox Marching Band

BATON ROUGE - Fans of Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band have a brand new opportunity to show their support of the nationally recognized ensemble.

License plates featuring the band's emblem are now available at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Check out the new @SU_HumanJukebox supporter license plate! Now available at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles in Baton Rouge. You may also purchase online at, https://t.co/d6vzxiwLVu. #HumanJukebox #LicensePlate #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/XoaxXYKBmu — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) January 8, 2020

In the past few months, the marching band has snagged national attention for its participation in a popular Lizzo video, in Pasadena's historic 2020 Rose Parade, and in the halftime show at the LA Laker's last game of 2019.

Now, Louisiana drivers can shine even more of a spotlight on the band's outstanding achievements.