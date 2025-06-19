New law cracks down on slow left lane drivers starting on August 1

BATON ROUGE – Legislators have approved a new bill that significantly increases penalties for drivers who linger in the left lane on highways, with persistent offenders facing potential jail time.

The measure, aimed at improving traffic flow and safety, will take effect on August 1.

Currently, drivers traveling 10 miles per hour or more below the speed limit in the left lane on highways can face a $100 fine. The new law lowers that threshold to just 1 mile per hour below the speed limit.

Increased fines and jail times include a $150 fine on the first offense, and if second offenses and third offenses happen within a year, a $250 fine and up to a $350 fine and a possible 30-day prison term.

"The four-lane highways are getting clogged up with a lot of people who just want to ride in the left lane," State Senator Jay Luneau said. "That lane is intended to be a passing lane, so we're hopeful to get traffic moving more smoothly."

The ultimate goal of this legislation is to "try and eliminate some of these accidents that we are seeing on the highways."

"We put in there language that it gives the police officers discretion to ticket people that are driving side by side and blocking traffic behind them or intentionally driving in the left lane when there is no reason," Luneau said. "It makes people think about how they can adjust their driving habits just a little bit and make the flow of traffic a lot better."

The new law allows exceptions for drivers who are actively passing or making a left turn.