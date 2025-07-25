New law aims to improve mental health care in schools through free screenings, early intervention

BATON ROUGE- A new law going into effect on Aug. 1 looks to help children address mental health through free screenings.

State Sen. Larry Selders, D-East Baton Rouge, says when he took office, his priority was tackling mental health.

“This is offering parents another tool in the toolbox,” Selders said. “A lot of kids get labeled as bad kids, but if you didn't get a diagnosis at an early age and you don't know how to treat it, you can become an adult who self-medicates.”

The law allows school districts to offer mental health screenings during the first semester of the school year. After the screenings, schools will inform parents if additional services can be provided to their student.

Selders, a social worker, says he’s seen the effects of getting help early.

"The folks that get the diagnosis, they got treatment, they got therapists and medication, and they were able to lead successful lifestyles,” Selders said.

Darleshia Bibbens, a social worker, assisted Selders in crafting the legislation. Bibbens worked for a school district.

“There's not a lot of resources at the school for screening,” Bibbens said.

“I saw so many students fall through the crack.”

“Me seeing this growing up and in my personal life, I feel like everybody should have the opportunity," Selders said.

Here’s a list of other laws going into effect Aug. 1:

*ACT 170 makes it illegal to fly a drone over a military installation

* Act 174 requires certain postsecondary education students to complete an anti-hazing course

* Act 24 Penalizes drivers going under the speed limit in the left lane.