New Infrastructure project, Move 2046 set to curve traffic in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Driving in Baton Rouge can be a hassle with stand still traffic, poor roads full of potholes and what seems like never ending construction.

Tiffany Gongre works at Le Madeline at the busy corner of Corporate and Jefferson Highway and sees the dangerous driving conditions.

"Any time of the day it is stop and go, the lights aren't synched you have construction going on, I see wrecks here constantly," Gongre said.

Roads like this are common across Baton Rouge but a solution could be on the way. The Capital Region Planning Commission has a new infrastructure plan.

This plan will take a long time to complete, but Jamie Setze, the Executive Director of Capital Region Planning Commission, says the end goal is cut 1.5 million hours of traffic delays and improve the roads.

"2046 is the plan we use to get our federal tax dollars back to our area to improve the transportation network both for congestion and safety," Setze said.

Move 2046 includes several road projects with a price tag of $5 billion. So far only $2 billion is secured and the commission will have to find the rest of the cash.

"That's where we go out to the citizens and ask for more money and put together plans to do that," Setse said.

Projects already funded include the College Drive flyover ramp and the widening of Lee Drive from Perkins to Highland Road. Setze thinks this will help with traffic.

"When you add all that together you are going to see a serious reduction in your delay getting to and from LSU and the neighborhoods to the south."

Setze also thinks game-day plans play a role in causing traffic troubles.

"Of all the SEC teams, LSU has the highest commuter traffic ie the least amount of students actually live on campus so LSU is a big driver of our congestion."

He hopes this plan will help put an end to that.