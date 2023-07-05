Latest Weather Blog
New hat proclaims 'Make crawfish $1.97/lb again'
NEW ORLEANS - An uncharacteristically cold January has led to a slow, expensive start to crawfish season. But one Louisiana artist is taking his frustration and channeling it into his merchandise.
Aaron Angelo, a New Orleans native, first shared his creation on Facebook back in January and it's taken off in a way he never imagined.
Angelo's custom hat is a parody of President Donald Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hat. However, instead of calling for political change, Angelo just wants crawfish to be cheaper.
A photo of Angelo's custom hat proclaiming "Make crawfish $1.97/lb again" was posted to Facebook and has since won the heart of just about every person in the state.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, boiled crawfish is averaging around $6.09 per pound in the capital area this week. You can keep up with the latest shifts in the crawfish market by checking the weekly-updated index HERE.
Angelo says he's already in his third production run of hats. You can order one yourself on his Etsy page.
