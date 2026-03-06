New general aviation airport coming to Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH- The Livingston Parish Airport District has announced that it has acquired more than 242 acres for a new general aviation airport.

The Livingston Executive Airport will be located near the Satsuma exit off I-12. The land was donated by the Garry Lewis family.

The district has contracted with the aviation engineering consulting firm Michael Baker International to develop the airport, and in conjunction with GEC of Baton Rouge, assist with securing Federal Aviation Administration funding for the site.

Airport District Chairwomen Delia Taylor said plans for the new general aviation airport would include a 5,000-foot runway, a flight service station, airplane hangars and a fuel station.

"This airport will serve a tremendous need in our local aviation community. It also promises to be a valuable economic development resource for our parish," Taylor said. "Numerous studies have shown compelling evidence that airport activity provides immediate long-term economic benefits to the region.