Latest Weather Blog
New general aviation airport coming to Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH- The Livingston Parish Airport District has announced that it has acquired more than 242 acres for a new general aviation airport.
The Livingston Executive Airport will be located near the Satsuma exit off I-12. The land was donated by the Garry Lewis family.
The district has contracted with the aviation engineering consulting firm Michael Baker International to develop the airport, and in conjunction with GEC of Baton Rouge, assist with securing Federal Aviation Administration funding for the site.
Airport District Chairwomen Delia Taylor said plans for the new general aviation airport would include a 5,000-foot runway, a flight service station, airplane hangars and a fuel station.
Trending News
"This airport will serve a tremendous need in our local aviation community. It also promises to be a valuable economic development resource for our parish," Taylor said. "Numerous studies have shown compelling evidence that airport activity provides immediate long-term economic benefits to the region.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect in custody after being accused of raping 94-year-old woman, police say
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Cabana flap will cost a Metro Council member...
-
Three Baton Rouge men arrested in connection with appliance burglaries in Lafayette...
-
Mexican national sentenced to 10 years for attempted coercion and enticement of...
-
Ascension Parish jury finds two men guilty of human trafficking of a...
Sports Video
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette