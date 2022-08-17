New electric parking meters going up soon around downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - People will soon notice electronic parking kiosks throughout the downtown area, replacing the old coin-operated meters.

Officials with the Downtown Development District said Wednesday that about 100 of the Flowbird kiosks will start going up in phases throughout September. Most of the new meters will be focused in Baton Rouge's central business district.

The kiosks will allow you to pay via card, coin or the Flowbird app.

BATON ROUGE: A look at the brand new parking kiosks! You can pay with coins or cash OR you can download the Flowbird app to pay from your phone.

They should be rolling out in September.

— Taylor Marie Rubach (@rubachtaylortv) August 17, 2022

According to officials, the 421 old meters covered 75 loading spaces, 50 handicap spaces, and 100 parking spots used for businesses. The new electronic meters will cover roughly 850 parking spaces and are reportedly graffiti- and corrosion-proof.