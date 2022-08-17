90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New electric parking meters going up soon around downtown Baton Rouge

Wednesday, August 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - People will soon notice electronic parking kiosks throughout the downtown area, replacing the old coin-operated meters.

Officials with the Downtown Development District said Wednesday that about 100 of the Flowbird kiosks will start going up in phases throughout September. Most of the new meters will be focused in Baton Rouge's central business district. 

The kiosks will allow you to pay via card, coin or the Flowbird app. 

According to officials, the 421 old meters covered 75 loading spaces, 50 handicap spaces, and 100 parking spots used for businesses. The new electronic meters will cover roughly 850 parking spaces and are reportedly graffiti- and corrosion-proof. 

