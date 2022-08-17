87°
New electric parking meters going up soon around downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - People will soon notice electronic parking kiosks throughout the downtown area, replacing the old coin-operated meters.
Officials with the Downtown Development District said Wednesday that about 100 of the Flowbird kiosks will start going up in phases throughout September. Most of the new meters will be focused in Baton Rouge's central business district.
The kiosks will allow you to pay via card, coin or the Flowbird app.
BATON ROUGE: A look at the brand new parking kiosks! You can pay with coins or cash OR you can download the Flowbird app to pay from your phone.
They should be rolling out in September.
More details on @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Y0ehlH8R3A— Taylor Marie Rubach (@rubachtaylortv) August 17, 2022
