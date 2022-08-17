New electric parking meters going up soon around downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - People will soon notice electronic parking kiosks throughout the downtown area, replacing the old coin-operated meters.

Officials with the Downtown Development District said Wednesday that about 100 of the Flowbird kiosks will start going up in phases throughout September. Most of the new meters will be focused in Baton Rouge's central business district.

The kiosks will allow you to pay via card, coin or the Flowbird app.