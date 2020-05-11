New drive-thru COVID testing sites in West Baton Rouge Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Drive thru testing sites are coming to West Baton Rouge Parish this week.

Officials distributed an announcement about the new sites Monday morning, saying the locations offer free COVID-19 testing services to area residents.

The new sites are only for people in cars, so no walk-ups will be allowed and neither will anyone be allowed to exit their vehicle. Patients will administer their own tests while remaining inside of their vehicles.

A doctor's referral is not required for testing.

However, patients must meet have either been in contact with an infected individual or be displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19 in order to be tested.

Testing supplies are limited to about 50 kits at each site.

Patients should keep in mind that vehicles carrying pets will not be allowed through the testing site and that only those over 18 years of age with a Louisiana ID can be tested.

Listed below are all times and testing sites in West Baton Rouge Parish. They will be open during the listed hours as long as supplies last:

8:00AM-12:00PM

Tuesday, May 12th, 2020

Erwinville Community Center

5110 Rougon Road

Port Allen, LA 70767

8:00AM-12:00PM

Thursday, May 14th, 2020

WBR Community Center - Port Allen

749 North Jefferson Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70767

8:00AM-12:00PM

Monday May 18th, 2020

Addis Community Center

7520 Hwy 1 South

Addis, LA 70710

Parish President Riley L. Berthelot, Jr. worked alongside working with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Arbor Family Health, Louisiana Dept. of Health and the Louisiana National Guard to open the new site.