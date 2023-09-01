New college apparel store in Baton Rouge highlights HBCU culture

BATON ROUGE - A new college apparel store that focuses on HBCUs and their culture is now in the capital area.

The Anthony Lawrence Collection store will host its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m..

De'fron Fobb is the owner. This is the brand's first brick-and-mortar location, and Fobb named the brand after his late father who passed away when Fobb was a little boy.

Fobb started designing clothes about ten years ago.

"I started with one school and now I'm here today with my own store with over 12 schools licensed," Fobb said.

When he started, he had one goal in mind: to bring more options to HBCU students.

"I felt at the time when I started my company that HBCUs didn't have the apparel look from the major companies that they were giving to other schools," Fobb said.

The company's inventory stocks merchandise from several HBCUs in the capital area, including Southern University and Grambling.

Gear up for gameday at the Anthony Lawrence Collection Store at 7566 Bluebonnet Boulevard.