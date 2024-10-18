Latest Weather Blog
New Butterball turkey eliminates thawing process
If you are already dreading the Thanksgiving feast preps, Butterball has at least one step in the process you can cut.
Butterball has unveiled a new "Cook from Frozen" turkey that you don't have to thaw.
The country’s largest turkey producer says cooking the turkey is only two steps -- unwrapping it and popping it in the oven.
It also doesn’t need basting, brining, or even seasoning.
Butterball says it made a “specially formulated” brine that keeps the meat moist during the roughly five-hour long roasting process.
Butterball says not to stuff the turkey, since that would pose a food safety risk.
Instead, it says you should make the stuffing separately.
The new turkey is being sold at grocery chains including Harris Teeter, Publix, and select locations of Walmart and Kroger.
Image credit to Pexels
