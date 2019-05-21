New Baton Rouge baseball team facing tight stadium renovation deadline

BATON ROUGE – The capital city’s first collegiate summer baseball team is facing a tight schedule. The first home game for the Rougarou is in 10 days, but none of the renovations to the stadium they'll be playing in have started yet.

“It’s going to be the busiest ten days,” said team General Manager Marlena Swilley.

The team consists of an LSU baseball player and some UNO players. They will host their games at Goldsby Stadium east of downtown Baton Rouge. The facility needs a makeover before games begin.

“We have over 200 stadium seats to put in, we have a whole new net system, new sound system and a whole kid zone,” said Swilley.

Two concrete slabs need to be put in, one for the kids zone that will consist of multiple inflatable houses. The other is for a party deck near the first base foul territory.

“It’s an all-inclusive, food and drink, party deck for anyone who would like to rent it out for up to 100 people,” said Swilley.

The renovations had to wait until BRCC’s baseball season ended, and for BREC's approval. The list of projects were presented to BREC's Planning and Engineering committee where they were approved. The BREC Commission will now need to vote on them Thursday night.

“We're just waiting for final approval,” said Swilley.

Assuming that happens, crews will get to work right away. Swilley is confident it will get done in time for the upcoming May 31 game against the Victoria Generals.

“Oh absolutely. It will definitely get done. What we advertised is what we're going to give to the Baton Rouge community,” said Swilley.

The team will host 28 home games total. The league helps college players get experience in the off season during the summer.