New Amazon warehouse will hopefully bring jobs to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Development of the new Amazon facility is in full swing where the old Cortana Mall was located. The Amazon's Development Manager told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club that the site will also be somewhere where people can earn money after decades of spending dollars there.

Jessica Breaux did not answer questions from WBRZ reporters but says the project will create roughly 1,000 new jobs and give them a chance to make almost double the minimum wage.

"Across the company a minimum starting wage of fifteen dollars an hour that can certainly increase or change if you work different shifts like a night shift or a weekend shift," Breaux said Wednesday.

She also says the workers will get a benefit that will allow them to move up at Amazon or get a similar job with another company that hopefully will pay as much if not more.

She also says Amazon will help pay to let employees go back to school if necessary.

"If you finish that program and you graduate and you have that certificate or two year degree we'll actually help you find a job in the field you were trained in," Breaux said.

Breaux says this new warehouse will not only help create jobs but also help the company better serve customers throughout the state.