Netflix drops trailer for Kevin James movie based on Saints coach Sean Payton

NEW ORLEANS - Netflix debuted the trailer for its upcoming film 'Home Team'—a comedy based on New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and his 2012 suspension from the NFL.

The film features Kevin James playing the role of Payton, and it recounts his time away from pro football when he coached his son's sixth-grade football team. Payton's suspension was a result of his role in the Saints' Bountygate scandal.

'Home Team' also stars actors Jackie Sandler, Taylor Lautner, and Rob Schneider.

The film was made under a partnership between Netflix and comedian Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions and is scheduled for a streaming release on Jan. 28.