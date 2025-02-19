Neighbors say teens keep vandalizing abandoned Buchanan Elementary, setting off alarms at night

BATON ROUGE - Neighbors near the boarded up Buchanan Elementary campus say something needs to be done about the recent string of vandalism at the school.

The school closed in 2023 when students were moved to the new McKinley Elementary. Neighbors said teens have been going in and out of the building, setting off all the alarms inside.

They say this activity is so frequent that someone from the school district was forced to turn the alarm off to stop it from blaring at all hours of the night.