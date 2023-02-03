Neighbors in Glen Oaks area want permanent fix to 'eyesore' bridge riddled with potholes

BATON ROUGE - A bridge in the Glen Oaks area that works as the main entrance into one neighborhood is a mess. The asphalt is completely caved in in some parts, and the pavement is uneven.

"This bridge shouldn't look like this," said Dorothy Thomas, who lives nearby.

Thomas says it's even worse when it rains.

"There is water on the bridge when it rains, and the asphalt doesn't hold up," Thomas said.

With rainfall, the potholes become huge puddles. Cars are forced to slow down, making it a huge obstacle to enter the neighborhood.

"This bridge floods when it rains, and it doesn't even have to be a heavy rain. It's a hazard," said Edgar Cage with Together Baton Rouge.

It's been a problem, and now, neighbors want a solution.

People who live in the neighborhood say the city-parish has done work to fix the bridge before, but according to Dorothy Thomas and Councilman Darryl Hurst, all they've done is lay more asphalt. To them, that work was nothing more than a patch job.

"Now, we see what they have done was just a waste of money and time," Thomas said.

"It's a waste of taxpayer dollars if you don't fix it right," Councilman Darryl Hurst added.

So, what is the right fix? They say it's placing concrete over the bridge because in their opinion, the asphalt just doesn't hold up.

Thomas says if they don't put down concrete this time, they might as well do nothing at all.

"Put concrete. Do it right. You're wasting money putting asphalt down here, and I told Mr. Raiford this: If he is going to put asphalt down here, don't do nothing. We don't want it," Thomas said.

She's referring to Fred Raiford, who is in charge of drainage and transportation in the city-parish. He says there isn't enough money to make the bridge concrete, and that it doesn't need to be concrete.