Neighbors arming themselves after dangerous dogs attack, kill two horses

DENHAM SPRINGS - Fear has gripped almost everyone who lives on Mercier Drive in Denham Springs after a pair of dogs that live at the end of the street got out on two different occasions and killed horses.



David Dickson lost his two beloved horses, Milkshake and Majora, on account of the dogs getting out.



"We've had three separate attacks at our house," Dickson said. "We have a young child living here. I've run out of horses, what are they going to attack next?"



The horses were in their stalls on Dickson's property when he said the dogs came in and grabbed them by the throats. The first time, he followed all the proper procedures and called the police. He was waiting for a hearing to be held about the situation when the dogs got out again last week and killed a second horse.



"I told him to keep your dogs out of my yard," Dickson said. "The second attack I saw the dogs coming out of the stalls with blood on them where there was a dead horse. All police did was write them a citation. June 6th they've got a court date. Well, June 6th isn't here yet and my other horse is dead... We are all living in fear."



Those sentiments are echoed by other neighbors who told WBRZ they won't leave their home without packing heat.



"All of the neighbors are concerned because you can't even walk down the street without being concerned about being attacked by a dog," another neighbor who did not want to be identified said.



That neighbor said the dogs have actually attacked a human before.



"I do what I'm legally, constitutionally able to do. And that's... carry my firearm," the neighbor said. "I'll protect my friends, family and whoever else is around."



The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is working with the District Attorney's Office to have the dogs declared dangerous. If that happens, the owners would be required to keep them confined at all times and would have to post signs on their property alerting the public that they have dangerous dogs.



The sheriff's office said it has cited the owners twice for letting the dogs roam.