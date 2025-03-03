Neighbors annoyed by the sound of progress on I-110

BATON ROUGE- Crews are hard at work tearing apart the Interstate on 110 South to make room for the Terrace Avenue exit ramp.

DOTD’S Rodney Mallett says everything is on track.

“We are demolishing the current structure, taking off the side, pouring the concrete, building the deck, and putting the pilings in for the new Terrace Street on-ramp,” Mallett told WBRZ.

But part of the construction taking place on Myrtle Street is something neighbors can't miss, let alone ignore.

“We come out, but we don't stay as long as we used to because of the noise,” said Paul Moore.

Moore lives on the street and he says the construction has put a monkey wrench in his normal activities.

“You can't even talk on the phone half of the time because you can't hear,” said Moore.

The goal of the project is to reduce traffic and ensure safety among drivers, but this construction is giving neighbors a headache.

“You can't hear music in the house, you hear the house rattling, can't watch TV... but they have to do their job,” Dennis Hefield told News 2. “Six to seven in the morning 'til seven at night.”

Hefield lives in one of the houses with his three daughters and his wife. He says the noise goes on all day. His daughter, Ala'sha, says she does not need any help to get up for school.

“I don't need an alarm clock because the noise wakes me up early, so I just let the noise wake me up,” said Ala'sha Johnson.

Mallett says it's noisy, but it's just one part of an overall project that is in development to ensure safety and reduce traffic congestion.