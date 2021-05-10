Neglected barbecue grill causes patio fire

BATON ROUGE - A Sunday fire that originated from an unattended barbecue grill caused about $5,000 in damages.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wyandotte Street. Nearby items were ignited by the grill, causing the fire to spread into the patio next door.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Damages were limited to the patio.