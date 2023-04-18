Nearly $20K in cash seized from home in BR, suspects arrested on drug charges

BATON ROUGE - A large police presence in South Baton Rouge this month was a result of a large drug raid on a home.

During a no-knock warrant, investigators found drugs and nearly $20,000 in cash at a home on Lorri Burgess Avenue.

Documents filed in court show this case came to light when a confidential informant purchased drugs from that location. Detectives confirmed that marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and other narcotics were being distributed from that location.

Following the warrant the search, Kelvin Waller was arrested along with Demarkus Darensbourg. Both are facing possession with the intent to distribute charges. Investigators also noted that Waller was dangerous with arrests for armed robbery, murder and narcotics distribution in the past.

Both men were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail and have since bonded out.