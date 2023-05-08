Nearly 2 years after Nakamoto investigation into ousted official, state publishes findings of lengthy probe

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana Inspector General investigation into wrongdoing reported on by the WBRZ Investigative Unit nearly two years ago is offering more insight into the allegations against the former executive director of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners.

The report released Monday lays out the complaints that prompted the board to remove Fabian Blache III from his esteemed role back in 2021.

Among the most egregious were allegations that Blache harassed an underling who previously worked as an exotic dancer at a club he frequented. That employee, Bridgette Hull, would take on Blache's role after he was ousted. She lost that job after she was arrested in a drug deal a year later.

The new report says Hull was first hired in 2016 and installed in a newly created position: administrative coordinator/receptionist. Six months later, she resigned to take on a new role as administrative assistant to the executive secretary, an unclassified position with "no experience or educational requirements."

Blache was also found to have paid himself more than $210,000 in undue overtime, which eventually drew an ethics violation earlier this year. Hull was paid more than $9,500 in overtime she should have never received, according to the investigation.

The report also details improper bonus payments and leave payments made to Blache and Hull.

You can read the full report, including a response from the current leader of the board, here.