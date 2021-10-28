Nearly 2,500 without power across Louisiana following Wednesday's severe weather

A damaged home in Lake Charles following severe weather on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

BATON ROUGE - The morning after Wednesday's severe weather, a total of 2,493 utility customers do not have power in Louisiana.

As of 3:30 a.m., Thursday, Entergy reports 2,433 outages while Demco reports 60.

While Baton Rouge dodged the worst of Wednesday afternoon's damaging weather, the capital area's neighbors to the West were severely impacted and will yet again, begin the work of storm recovery in the days to come.

Much of the destruction to homes and structures in South Lake Charles can be traced back to several tornadoes that formed in the area Wednesday. Though a Tornado Watch was issued for all parishes, South Lake Charles appeared to withstand the brunt of blow.

US: 10-27-2021 Lake Charles, LA - Prien Tornado Damage - Homes Destroyed: Tornado damage from areas of South Lake Charles as a line of severe storms contained areas of rotation and produced several tornadoes this afternoon. Significant damage was noted on Justin Lane where pic.twitter.com/s3PHoqNerg — World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) October 27, 2021

By early evening, the threat of severe thunderstorms passed and weather experts said a cold front would make its way through the area.

