WATCH: Tornado flings ATV into the air near Louisiana-Texas border

ORANGE, Tx. - A tornado was caught on video near the Louisiana-Texas state line tossing an ATV into the air over a roadway.

The video taken in the area of Orange, Texas shows the tornado ripping across an interstate highway and knocking down power lines. KBMT found the wreckage of the overturned ATV a short distance away.

SEEK SHELTER | If you live in the Deweyville area, you need to take cover immediately as severe weather moves through Southeast Texas. This photo was taken in Orange County of a side by side that was thrown in the air and landed as shown. https://t.co/5X0CdRz5Co pic.twitter.com/eogYBJLJ31 — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) October 27, 2021

The same system is moving into the Baton Rouge area Wednesday afternoon and is expected to bring heavy wind and rain.

