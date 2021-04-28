Nearing record heat, Tracking the next cold front

The Baton Rouge area is on the lookout for record heat!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: A steady wind out of the south will pump Gulf moisture into our area today. This means that humidity is here to stay. After starting in the mid-70s today, we will have no trouble reaching the upper 80s. The record high temperature for Baton Rouge is 90 degrees on April 28th. We are forecasting a high of 88 degrees, but the spots that see a bit more sunshine today will be approaching that record high temperature. This afternoon will also come with some gusty winds out of the south. You can expect sustained winds between 10-15mph and St. Mary Parish is under a wind advisory for gusts up to 30mph today. The wind will make these sweaty conditions a little more bearable.

Up Next: Thursday will be a near repeat of today with warm and muggy conditions. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s. Our next front will be approaching the area on Thursday and as the front meets up with all the Gulf moisture, a line of clouds and rain will move over the area. Most of Thursday will be dry and the line of showers will approach the area before daybreak on Friday. The most widespread shower activity is expected to be Friday. The front is then set to stall out and continue to promote shower activity into parts of Saturday as well. All the clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 70s into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast. Keep checking back throughout the week for the newest details on the timing and impacts of late-week showers and storms.

