Near record-high temperatures: How people in Louisiana beat the heat Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Residents in the Capital area were outside and on the water Saturday, staying cool while enjoying the southeast Louisiana heat.

Storm Station Meteorologists said temps reached 98 degrees, one degree shy of the record high. Humidity made the 'feels like' temperature near 105 degrees.

Some families headed to the pool or water park to cool down. Resident John Johnson and his family enjoyed the nice splash pad at the Forest Community Park.

"I got a set of four-year-old twins. I'm glad we took them to the splash pad and the playground and just enjoy this beautiful day today." Johnson said.

The sun was beating down all day. The UV index was in the very high category of 11, which means sunburns will happen very quickly. Many families made sure they went outside with plenty of sunscreen.

In places like Pointe Coupee Parish, people headed down to the False River for a day of boating, swimming, tubing and water skiing.

Some used the nice weather to enjoy some outdoor activities, like picnics, a day at the playground or getting together to play music outside.