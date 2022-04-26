NCAA's Mark Emmert to step down in 2023

Former LSU Chancellor Mark Emmert and the NCAA announced on Tuesday that he will step down as NCAA president in 2023. The NCAA statement said it was a mutual agreement for Emmert to serve as president until a new president is in place or until June 30, 2023.

"Throughout my tenure I've emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes," said Emmert. "I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis."

"With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president," said DeGioia. "It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption."

Emmert has been a controversial figure in the college sports world as many feel like the NCAA is not strong enough in guidin the future of collegiate sports, but still holds administrative power over the institutions it serves. The lack of action and guidance with recent Name, Image and Likeness issues further strengthened their point that college sports needs a governing hand that will be involved with policy making and decisive action when needed and not take months or years for direction.

NCAA member schools adopted a new constitution in January and are in the process of transforming the structure and mission to meet future needs.