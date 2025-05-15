85°
NBA YoungBoy coming to Louisiana - Ticket information here!

Source: WBRZ
NEW ORLEANS - Popular artist and Baton Rouge local NBA YoungBoy is performing in the Big Easy this fall. 

His MASA tour, announced Thursday, will start with shows in Dallas and Austin in September. He'll travel around the country and the final tour date will be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Oct. 19. 

You can find ticket information and other tour date locations at the website here

